Asisat Oshoala has won her first league title in Europe after Barcelona Femeni were declared champions of the 2019-2020 season.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has decided to cancel the non-professional football season in Spain, which directly affects women’s football.

The federation, in a statement, confirmed the early end of the championship, while emphasising that no teams will be relegated.Barcelona were topping the Primera División Femenina table with 59 points from 21 matches before the season was halted in March, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.Oshoala’s form was excellent over the course of the 2019-2020 campaign, scoring 26 goals in all competitions of which 20 were in the league, including a double brace vs Real Madrid-owned Tacon in January.Only Barcelona teammate, Jenni Hermoso, who registered 23 goals, scored more goals than the Nigeria captain in the division.

The 25-year-old Oshoala won her first piece of silverware as a Barcelona player in February, after the Catalonia club thrashed Real Sociedad 10-1 in the final of the Supercopa de España.