Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has been adjudged the Player of the Match, following their 2-0 win over Korea Republic at the ongoing FIFA Women World Cup in France.

Barcelona new signing sealed victory for Nigeria as she raced onto a pass down the right and into the penalty area ahead of her marker.

Oshoala, the former Liverpool and Arsenal forward, took the ball around the goalkeeper before clipping an angled effort back over the line.

Speaking shortly after the tie, Osholala said; “At first, I think we were a little bit scared of losing and going out. But after a while we just decided to go for it. I always say that I’m never under pressure – I just go on the pitch and do my job.

“It’s an 11-player game and I just look to enjoy the game, have fun and do the right thing for my team. The group is wide open now. We just have to concentrate now on making sure we get the points we need against France.”