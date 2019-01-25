Clad in white agbada, Osoba just picked his award and said “I thank The Sun for this award,” and departed.

He was described as a great journalist who made great impact in his journalism profession.

Shortly after, a comedian burst onto the stage,

He said he was in Enugu last week and discovered that Governor Ugwuanyi’s posters were few. He asked him whether he had seen the number of posters Jide Sawo-Olu everywhere in Lagos State.

He joked that last night he bought some akra and discovered that the paper used to wrap it was Jide Sawo-Olu’s poster. He joked that even the candidate’s poster are seen in neigbouring Ogun State.