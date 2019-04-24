“Prior to the inception of this project, there were 13 independent parks, where close to 500 buses were boarded at the same time, to different destinations across the country. “Besides, we have close to one million people in and around Oshodi on a daily basis. And, from the study we carried out, we discovered that over 76 percent of the space in Oshodi is occupied by transport services. “Based on that, we discovered that the problem here is not just that of environmental, but transportation. So, we felt once we are able to deal with the transportation problem, we can as well arrest the other problems, including insecurity, the environmental issue of waste disposal, as well as criminal activities. “In order to put all of that in proper perspective, we came up with the Planet Project.” Otunola said when completed and fully operational, Oshodi bus terminals, which he said offers worldclass facilities, would make travelling pleasurable for passengers in addition to eliminating other environ- mental and security challenges in and around Oshodi and Lagos at large.

“We have three terminals here, all designed with world-class facilities. Terminal One will take care of inter-city operations, meaning that if you are travelling to any part of Nigeria and across West Af- rica, you should be able to get a bus from here to your destination. Terminal One will also take care of people travelling to Lagos East and Lagos Island, Ikorodu, Ojota, Marina, Obalende and Berger. “Terminal Two is meant to serve Lagos West, in- cluding buses going to Badagry, FESTAC, Mile 2, Isolo, Iyana-Ipaja, Ayobo, Abule-Egba, and so on.