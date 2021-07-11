Barely two months to the federation elections, Dr. Musa Oshodi has received a massive endorsement from one of the top referees in the country.

Auwalu Umar Khaleed, delivered his endorsement in a letter he wrote to Dr. Oshodi.

Oshodi, former vice president of the Nigeria Judo Federation,(NJF) is currently the chairman of the Oyo State Judo Association.

His organisation, Oshodi Judo Foundation which has played a major role in the growth of the sport in Nigeria is the sole sponsor of the National Open Senior Judo Championship holding in Ibadan next week.

Auwalu told Dr. Oshodi in the letter that: “You are all judo needs to fly, with the little contributions you are doing in building the game.”

“Sir, your action inspires the judokas to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are an excellent and a true leader.

“You are not here merely to make a living. You are here in order to enable the world of judo to live more amply, with greater vision, with a finer spirit of hope and achievement.”

