Deputy President, ITTF Africa and Vice President, ITTF, Wahid Oshodi of Nigeria has been appointed as the chair of the ITTF World Ranking Working Group (WRWG) with the sole aim of bringing innovation to the ranking style of the sport.

The WRWG is made of nine members representing all the ITTF’s diverse interests and expertise with two representatives from the Athletes’ Commission (Dana Cechova of the Czech Republic and seven-time Olympian Jean-Michel Saive of Belgium), the ITTF Technical Commissioner (Graeme Ireland of Australia), WTT Managing Director (Matthew Pound), as well as vastly experienced representatives from Continental Federations and Member Associations (Li Xiaoxia of China, Lincoln Yasuda of Brazil and Richard Prause of Germany), the ITTF World Ranking Manager (Javier Angulo) while Oshodi as ITTF Executive Vice President chairs the group.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

However, the latest proposition formulated by the WRWG has been approved by ITTF Executive Committee and this includes the total removal of the “initial points”, the extension of the validity of all points gained during 2021 senior events, and the restriction of the number of youth events counting towards the senior ranking.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .