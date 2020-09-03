Government has inaugurated the Terminal One of the Oshodi Transport Interchange (OTI) for interstate commercial transport operations.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who described the inauguration as monumental, urged Nigerians to take ownership of the facilities at the terminal to ensure that none was vandalised. Former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode inaugurated Terminal Three before he left office with Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently inaugurating the Terminal Two.

According to Oladeinde, Terminal One will be the hub for interstate transportation as 21 ticketing booths have been created for 21 destinations spanning the entire southwest, the Southeast, FCT, Abuja and Northern states.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Transportation, Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka, described the interchange as the first of its kind in Nigeria.

He said that the feat had again underscored the Lagos government’s commitment to the provision of comfortable public transportation services for the people at the state.

The commissioner also commended the contractor and facility manager, Planet Project, for delivering a world-class and iconic project that would add value to the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director. IBILE Holdings, Mr Abiodun Amokomowo, who described the project as phenomena, commended the contractor for delivering the project in record time of less than three years.

“As a major partner in the project, IBILE Holdings will continue to work at developing competitive advantages of all the five divisions of the state in order to improve the livability index of all parts and divisions of the state,” Amokomowo said.