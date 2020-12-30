By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

Lawmakers representing constituency 2 at the House of Representatives and the Lagos State House of Assembly, Ganiyu Johnson and Jude Idimogu, respectively, have vowed to work together in the interest of the constituency.

They gave the pledge during an empowerment programme organised by Johnson for over 200 traders, artisans in the constituency with the aim to reduce poverty in the constituency.

The empowerment programme tagged, “Empowerment for Women youth and farmers on Agricultural Equipment on Hand Carrier Motorised Welder”, is supported by Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with Gatem Nigeria Limited.

Speaking, Johnson noted that the empowerment would provide opportunities for the beneficiaries in the informal sector, improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the artisans in the constituency, and boost the manufacturing sector through direct labour, as well as reduce unemployment within the constituency.

Idimogu commended Johnson for always having the interest of the constituency at heart and promised to partner with him to promote the interest f the constituency.

‘We have a cordial relationship and we would continue to work together for the interest of the constituency,’ he said.

The beneficiaries of the programme expected to run in three phases were randomly selected from requests captured in Ejigbo and Isolo Local Council Development Areas during the series of Meet Your Member of Parliament programme. They were gifted with empowerment tools and cash support.

Tools and equipment given to the beneficiaries included grinding machines, sewing machines, barbing kits, hairdressing equipment, automobile toolboxes, make-up kits, photography cameras and printers.

Other categories included those in petty trading, plumbing, cobbling, catering, vulcanising, welding, carpentry and baking. Cash of N50,000 was given to over 72 traders, while those in other categories received cash ranging from N10,000 to N20,000, aside the equipment given to them.

In his remarks, the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, described the initiatives as timely especially during the recession period.

He called on other politicians to also reach out to their constituents, and noted that the former Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure has helped to reduce the level of poverty in the constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the President General Isolo – Ejigbo Artisans, Alhaji Adewale Adelabu and Iyaloja Isolo LCDA, Mrs Oluranti Dosunmu, lauded the gesture, while assuring that the beneficiaries would be duly monitored to ensure the best use of the empowerment items.