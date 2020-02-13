Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Council has distributed 100 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms to indigenes to enhance the education of youths to become productive citizens in the society.

The Media Officer of the council, Mr Babjide Dada, made this known in Lagos on Thursday.

He noted that the provision of educational support was to ensure that indigent students of Oshodi community realised their educational aspirations.

“One hundred JAMB forms were given out; 10 forms were given to prospective candidates in each of the seven wards; 10 via social media and 20 through the Community Development Areas.

“The local government authority, under the leadership of Mr Bolaji Ariyoh, distributed the forms to beneficiaries at the council’s secretariat.

“During the presentation, the Supervisor for Education, Mr Ganiu Mejidande, charged the beneficiaries to put the privilege into good utilisation by studying hard to come out successful during the examination,’’ Dada said in a statement.

He noted that Mejidande urged the students to always imbibe good characters and shun social vices “that are inimical to them living a successful life’’. (NAN)