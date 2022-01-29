From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Honours and recognitions have come the way of hospitality moguls in Edo State.

This came when Chief Executive Officer of Surprised Pub and Cafe, Matthew Oshodin,

bestowed special recognition awards on the cream de la cream of the hotel and entertainment business in the state.

According to Oshodin, the award is aimed at telling the recipients that their efforts to make night life entertainment and hospitality business thrive in the state are highly appreciated.

“We decided to come up with the award to say we appreciate them and that we look up to them for more patronage. These people have been supporting entertainment in Edo State. So, we pray they do more to lift up the state’s image when it comes to entertainment,” he said.

Some of those honoured are Sydney Shocker, Sydney Oragbon, Amen Imasuen, Mummy J’s Kitchen, Samata Yahaya and others.