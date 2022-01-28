From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Chief Executive Officer, Surprised Pub and Cafe, Matthew Oshodin, has honoured promoters of hospitality business in Edo State with the Special Recognition Award.

The awards, according to Oshodin, is to remind them that their efforts to make night life (entertainment) and hospitality business thriving in the state is highly appreciated.

“We decided to honour our customers, and people who promote hospitality business in Edo State. So, we decided to come up with the award to say we appreciate them and we look up to them for more patronage.

“We just have to give back to them what they have been given us and we appreciate them a lot.

“They have been supporting entertainment in Edo State.

“So we pray they do more to lift up Edo State’s image when it comes to entertainment”, he said.

Some of those honoured are Mr Sydney Shocker, Sydney Oragbon, Mr. Amen Imasuen, Mummy J’s Kitchen, Mrs Samata Yahaya, Mrs.Phina Ugwueke and others.

The CEO said though the centre is about six years old, but he is poised to make it look good, compared to what you have in Las Vegas and other parts of the world.

He also said he wants to make Surprised Pub and Cafe to be a place foreigners and tourists could come to have a good time.