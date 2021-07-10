The ban on spectators at venues for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has received reactions from sports bodies and athletes’ expressing disappointment to the news.

But for Nigeria’s 7-time Olympian Funke Oshonaike, the fans ban has its good and bad sides.

Speaking from her base in Hamburg, Germany before her departure for Japan told The SunSports on Saturday that she has made up her made her mind to adjust herself to the situation and make the best of it.

“As athletes, we’re not used to playing without fans but given the situation in Tokyo, Japan, we just need to adapt to the situation we find ourselves in. For me, I want to remain focused being the African woman with a record seven Olympic appearance. With fans, they may be for you or against you. I will do my best and look forward to a medal finish at the Games before I quit.”

She noted that given the fact that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is one with a difference, it is important that the Games hold instead of being postponed or cancelled outright.

