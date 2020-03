Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has just arrived Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital.

The Vice President, who was received on arrival by Governor David Umahi, his predecessor, Chief Martin Elechi, and other government officials, is in Abakaliki to officially launch the Ebonyi State edition of National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic.