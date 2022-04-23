From Joseph Obukata, Warri

It was a gathering of who is who in the society, yesterday, in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State as Minister of Labour and Employment Olorogun Festus Keyamo laid his father to rest.

The father of the Minister, Pa. Mathias Keyamo, passed on at the age of 83 on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Among prominent dignitaries at the funeral were the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Deputy President of the Senate, Obaisi Ovie Omo-Agege, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Other notable figures at the final burial rite were Speaker of Delta state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Secretary to the Delta state government Chief Patrick Ukah among others.