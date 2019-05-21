Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo is expected to declare open the second edition of Nordic Days in Nigeria: Nordic-Nigeria Connect tomorrow.

The event organised by the Nordic Embassies in Nigeria – Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark will take place at the Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos, tomorrow and Thursday. Nordic-Nigeria Connect is a unique opportunity for partnership between Nordic and Nigerian actors to innovate for change.

According to a press release issued by the Danish Consulate Attache, Carina Mylin, target groups and beneficiaries of the initiative are Nordic and Nigerian companies, investors, government representatives and other interested organisations.

During the first day, best innovative practices in Nigeria and in Nordic countries will be shared. Thematic sessions will focus on Innovation in Learning and Innovation in Transportation. On Thursday, the focus will be on sharing experiences within the theme Innovation in the Energy Sector, both in oil and gas as well as in renewable energy, and discussing Access to Finance from Nordic financing solutions. Full program attached.

As part of Nordic-Nigeria Connect, the Nordic Embassies will also host evening programs showcasing innovation within fashion and music. The Finnish fashion designer Marita Huurinainen and the Swedish music artists Sabina Ddumba and Kim Cesarion will collaborate with Nigerian talents in open sessions on Wednesday and Thursday evening respectively. The evening sessions are open to the public and will also take place at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mylin said in Lagos, world-class Nordic innovation culture meets the Lagosian thriving entrepreneurial scene with the largest number of tech hubs in Africa. More than 30 Nordic companies from several sectors, including education, transport and energy, are participating in the event, Mylin said.