From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Wednesday, paid a brief visit to Kano state to condole with the family of the Dangote over the death of their son, the Late Sami Dangote.

The Vice President was accompanied to the state by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and a few other dignitaries.

While condoling the bereaved family, Osibanjo explained that

though the Federal Government had earlier sent a delegation by Hadi Sirika the Minister of Aviation, he felt the need to come personally to condole the family over their loss.

He described the death of the bereaved as a personal loss even he recalled their shared experiences in the area of agriculture, tomatoes in particular.

Aliko Dangote, African richest man and elder brother of the deceased, spoke on behalf of the family.

He expressed deep appreciation to Vice President and the Federal Government for their condolences and their visits .

He confessed that death is inevitable, adding that,

“ Every one of us will surely, one day, test the bitterness of the death”

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, appreciated the visit of the Vice President, saying the love and sympathy exhibited by the government was a source of upliftment to the bereaved family and to the people of the state.