ALL things being equal, the responsibility of manning the goal post for the Super Eagles in today’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone is between Sparta Rot- terdam’s Maduka Okoye and Lugano’s goalkeeper, Sebastian Osigwe.

If the body language of coach Gernot Rohr is anything to go by, then Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa’s shotstopper, Dan Akpeyi, is out of consideration for the No 1 shirt in today’s clash.

Based on the training session on Wednesday evening, the battle for the first choice goalie for today’s match was clearly between Okoye and Osigwe.