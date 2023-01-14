Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh has joined several icons to celebrate Victor Osimhen as he received his award for Global Soccer Award For The Power Horse Emerging Player Of The Year.

The award saw the Napoli attacker beat talents like Barcelona’s Gavi and Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde to win.

Oliseh, the 1996 Olympic gold medallist and AFCON 1994 winner, however joined several football legends to congratulate the attacker as he took to his Twitter to retweet Victor Osimhen’s post of him receiving the award with the following caption: “Pure Talent!!” he wrote.

The 24-year-old striker has earned a deserved honor, having recently become the first player to reach 10 goals in the 2022-23 Italian Serie A.

It is however, fair and safe to say that Osimhen, who has received loads of praises from many football legends this season has been significant in Gli Azzurri’s Seria A quest and leading the league.

Osimhen, as earlier reported, acknowledged receiving the award and thanked those who have supported him so far.