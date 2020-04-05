Emma Njoku

Amidst interests from several top European clubs, Lille of France striker, Victor Osimhen, has tacitly admitted his admiration for Chelsea.He revealed this in an interview he granted Chelsea News. Although he admitted his admiration for other great clubs on his trail, the Super Eagles’ forward said his admiration for The Blues began right from his childhood days.

“The clubs that want me are really great clubs that I have admired since I was a kid,” the Nigeria international said in response to rumours of Premier League interest in him. Osimhen has kept his options open and has been careful not to make a definitive pronouncement said about any particular club’s interest.

“…It’s interesting to observe how open to a move he (Osimhen) is at this moment. Chelsea need an alternative for Tammy Abraham, who did enough this year to earn a shot as our number one option. A player of the calibre of the 21 year old Osimhen would give Tammy great competition without feeling entitled to a place in the team 24/7,” Chelsea News noted about the Nigerian star.

“What’s for sure is that if we come calling, this particular talent is ready to join us,” the club’s news site added. Osimhen has been linked to many big clubs across Europe. Notable among the clubs are Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid as well as Sevilla. There are also interests from top English Premier League sides like Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea, among others.