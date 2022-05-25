Amid unending reports of interest in Manchester City attacker, Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal is reported to have held discussions with Victor Osimhen’s agent, according to Goal.

The Gunners’ Technical Director Edu is believed to have held talks with Osimhen’s representative in London over a potential summer switch.

The Napoli striker, who scored 14 goals and 5 assists in 27 league games in the just concluded season, is on top of Arsenal’s wishlist.

Arsenal expects a resolute stance from Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis, as he is a hard-as-nails negotiator.

Napoli is believed to be reluctant to see their most-prized asset leave but should they decide to sell, a heavy price tag of €110m has been slammed on Osimhen.

Partenopei paid Lille £68m to secure Osimhen two seasons ago and after an injury-ravaged first season, which saw him manage double figures, he has looked at home in his second season on Naples and will be deemed a major loss if he leaves.

Arsenal missed out narrowly on Champions League places for next season and is believed to be in need of top players to make a push for higher positions. Despite finishing fifth this season, the Gunners’ hierarchy believes the team is in the right direction and a player of Osimhen’s age, level and quality fits the profile of what Mikel Arteta is trying to build.

It’s yet unknown if Osimhen will be interested in a summer move as he recently stated his desire to play at the Maradona next season.