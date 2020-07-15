Lille striker, Victor Osimhen has reportedly agreed terms with Napoli, having made up his mind to join the Serie A side.

The forward had been linked with a number of European clubs, following his eye-catching performances for Christophe Galtier’s men in the 2019-20 season.

The Parthenopeans had, however, been leading the race to secure his signature and the striker was believed to be close to securing a move to the side last month, but his agent raised the issue of racism in Italy.

The striker was now close to sealing an €81 million move to the Parthenopeans, which is subject to successful medical examinations, having been swayed by manager Gennaro Gattuso’s genuine interest in him.

According to L’Equipe, Osimhen could complete his move tomorrow and it was believed the striker will earn seven times more money than he currently earns at Lille.

Napoli and Lille had agreed a transfer fee of £50 million plus a player, Adam Ounas, for Victor Osimhen. This was put at £81 million in total.

Both teams were believed to have finalised on this on Monday when they met, according to L’Equipe.

The worth of the much-discussed transfer had varied from £50 million to as much as £85 million, depending on various sources.

Osimhen, 21, will enjoy much-improved personal terms put at around £4 million a year.

It was also gathered that in his desperation to have Osimhen, Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso had to agree a pay cut to ensure the striker is signed.