Nigeria international Victor Osimhen recorded an assist as Lille were forced to a 1-1 draw by Stade Rennes in their French Ligue 1 clash at the Roazhon Park on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osimhen laid a lovely pass for Jonathan Ikoné who scored from close range in the 46th minute.

Adrien Honou equalised for the home team in the 68th minute.

It was Lille’s first away point of the campaign after two defeats in their first two away games.

NAN also reports that Osimhen has now scored five goals and recorded one assist in six Ligue 1 games for Lille this season.

In Scotland, Joe Aribo also grabbed an assist in Glasgow Rangers’ 4-0 away win at St. Johnstone.

Aribo who was in action for the entire duration of the game assisted Jermaine Defoe for the game’s fourth goal.

The 23-year-old has featured in all of Rangers’ six league games this season, but is yet to open his goal account.

In the Italia Serie A, Ola Aina played for 62 minutes in Torino’s 1-0 away defeat at Sampdoria and was replaced by Diego Laxalt.(NAN)