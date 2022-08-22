By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen yesterday proved his worth in Napoli’s 4-0 league victory against newly promoted side, Monza.

The 24 year-old who was substituted in the 83rd minute of the game, netted his second goal of the season 45th minute of the game just the half time whistle.

His close range strike was able to double the lead for the Gli Azzurri who opened their goals account courtesy of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the 35th minute. The Georgian winger netted a brace in the 62nd minutes before new signing Kim Min-Jae wrapped the cracker with a 94th minutes header.

Having recorded a 2-5 away win in the league opener, the recent victory shot Osimhen’s Napoli to top of the table with six points in two outings. The goal getter will brace for action in the outing against host, Fiorentina come next Sunday.