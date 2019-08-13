Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has been rewarded for his blistering start to the French Ligue 1 after he was named in the opening day team of the week by statistical giants SofaScore, AOIFootball.com reports.

The 20-year-old, who recently arrived the French League from Belgian outfit Charleroi, scored in either half of the game to propel last season’s runners up, Lille, to a 2-1 victory over FC Nantes, to begin their season on a blistering note.

The 2015 FIFA U-17 golden boot winner leads the front line in a 3-4-3 formation alongside PSG Kylian Mbappe, who scored once and assisted another in PSG’s 3-0 win over Nimes, whilst Reims Boulaye Dia completed the front line pairing.

Osimhen, however, lost the player of the week rating to goalkeeper Romain Salin who finished with a rating of 8.6 compared to Osimhen’s 8.2, with the Nigerian, however, walking home with the man-of-the-match award.

Osimhen made 26 touches of the ball and scored from his two shots on target whilst also completing 73 percent of his passes.

Talking to the media after the encounter, Osimhen disclosed that his desire not to let scoring chances pass him by gives him an edge in front of goal.

“When I have opportunities, I don’t want to miss them. I’m not yet 100 percent, but I’m training hard and I know that with time I’ll be in top shape physically,” the Lille star said.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has said he wants to do more to the glory of his ailing father.

“It’s an unforgettable moment for me and I’m really happy.”

The 20-year-old striker added: “The goals have given me more confidence. I was so pleased to see the crowd chanting my name. This will spur me to do more.”