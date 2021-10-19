Former West Ham and Juventus forward, Paolo Di Canio has described Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen as a striker with a different spirit that is not dull like Romelu Lukaku.

Di Canio made this known in an interview with Sky Sports Italia’s Calcio Club, where he slammed the Belgian international for his recent goal drought at Chelsea despite his early goal scoring form in the Premier League.

He claimed that Osimhen can not be compared to Lukaku because the Nigerian international is not dull like him in front of goal.

“I heard [Inter icon turned pundit Giuseppe] Bergomi comparing [Victor] Osimhen and Lukaku. But Osimhen has a different spirit, he’s not dull like him,” Di Canio told Sky Sports Italia’s Calcio Club.

“When the difficulty increased, he scored no goals in five games with Chelsea. And it’s not Chelsea’s fault, they are top of the table even without his goals.”

