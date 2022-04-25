Super Eagles striker. Victor Osimhen assisted Dries Mertens’s opener for Napoli, but it was not enough, as three goals in ten minutes from Empoli ensured that the Gli Azzurri ran out 3-2 winners at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.

The Partenopeans looked to end their two-game winless run when they traveled to Empoli. The hosts were in poor form, claiming just one victory in their last eight games.

Napoli looked threatening from the start, but it took them 44 minutes to break the deadlock. Osimhen played a defense-splitting pass to Mertens, who promptly dispatched past Vicario in the Empoli goal.

The Partenopeans started the second half with a lot of vigor, and after just eight minutes into the second half, they doubled their lead through Lorenzo Insigne off an assist from Andre Zambo Anguissa.

Napoli reduced the tempo after they scored, allowing Empoli to grow into the game. Spalletti’s lads paid for their sloppiness, as with ten minutes left in the game, Liam Henderson pulled one back for Gli Azzurri.

Then a quick fire brace from Andrea Pinamonti ensured that Napoli suffered a 3-2 defeat.

The loss leaves Napoli in third place, five points off leaders Inter Milan, who have a game in hand. The loss makes it harder for the Partenopeans to win their first Scudetto in 32 years.