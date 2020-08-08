Bolaji Okunola

Victor Osimhen has charged his new teammates at Napoli to cage the dreaded Lionel Messi when they face Barcelona in tonight’s UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash at Camp Nou.

Osimhen, who had featured for his former club, Lille, in the group stage of the competition, won’t make Napoli’s squad for the crucial duel whose first leg ended 1-1 before the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite observing his pre-season break in fatherland, Nigeria, the 21-year-old said he couldn’t wait to see his team beat star studded Barcelona side on their home soil.

He gesticulated this by reacting to the club’s match build up image uploaded on the team’s verified instagram handle.

Osimhen, who automatically became a Naples fan following his €70million transfer deal, was seen clicking the love button on the image whose caption reads, “Work out at San Paulo, soon off to Barcelona.”

The Super Eagles’ forward will officially make his debut for the Gennaro Gattuso tutored team come next season. He is billed to feature in next UEFA Europa league campaign with Napoli.