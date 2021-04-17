Sky Sport Italia pundit Alessandro Bonan reckons that Victor Osimhen can have the same impact at Napoli as Romelu Lukaku is doing at Inter Milan, and highlighted that the two strikers have similar attributes.

Lukaku is having an excellent season at Inter Milan with 27 goals in 37 games across all competitions while Osimhen is beginning to establish himself as a key figure for a Napoli side pushing for a Champions League spot.

Though Osimhen didn’t have a good start at Napoli, his performances seem to have gone up a gear since his return from international duty, either scoring or assisting a goal in each of his last three matches in the Italian top-flight.

“Osimhen today represents that extra something that Napoli was missing, that poison that was missing. Lukaku, on the other hand, is an absolute certainty,” Bonan was quoted as saying by FCInter1908.

“They are two strikers that I would also see well together, they are two “universal” strikers: with them you would have physical strength, running, even technical initiative. In perspective Osimhen could be the Lukaku of Napoli “.

Napoli’s record signing in history, Osimhen will once again be scrutinized when Gennaro Gattuso’s side face off with Lukaku’s Inter Milan in the Serie A on Sunday night at the Stadio Maradona in Naples.