Napoli of Italy forward, Victor Osimhen has informed the technical crew of the Super Eagles that he will be available for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The team needs a point from their last two games in the AFCON qualifiers to seal progress to the Africa soccer showpiece with Benin Republic and Lesotho, the two teams they will be facing for a point.

Nigeria have been rocked by several withdrawals with clubs exercising the right given to them by FIFA on the fact that it’s not mandatory to release players for international games in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Osimhen who suffered from the virus and missed three weeks of football due to it has however confirmed that he will be available for the game with Napoli willing to let him leave for the game.