A representative of Victor Osimhen has revealed that Napoli are the only club who have tabled an offer for the Lille striker and it is left for him to decide on it.

A representative of the Super Eagles striker, Ariyo Igbayilola, confirmed that Napoli have so far been the club to table a bid for Osimhen amid interests from several other clubs.

“I can confidently tell you that the only club that wants Victor 100% right now is Napoli,” he told The Cable while listing interests from Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

“But that final decision on whether he wants to join them lies with him.

“I think with the pressure from different clubs in Europe, I doubt if he will stay with Lille in the coming season.

Various media reports have already suggested that Napoli have tabled a 55 million Euros offer for Osimhen and agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old striker.