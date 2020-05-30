The agent of Lille’s striker, Victor Osimhen, has confirmed that there has been tentative interest in the Nigerian striker from Newcastle United.

The Lille star has had an excellent debut season in France, scoring 18 goals since joining the club from Sporting Charleroi in the summer.

It has led to several reports of interest in the player, with the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, and Napoli all seemingly interested in his services.

However, Newcastle has also been mentioned and Ariyo Igbayilola, the player’s agent, has now confirmed to The Cable, that there has been interest from Newcastle, as well as Spurs, and that Osimhen is unlikely to remain at Lille this summer. “I can confidently tell you that the only club that wants Victor 100 percent right now is Napoli.

“But the final decision on whether he wants to join them lies with him. Also, Newcastle is in the race just like Tottenham. But it’s just interest, no real sign of commitment from them.

“I think with the pressure from different clubs in Europe, I doubt if he will stay with Lille in the coming season.”

Newcastle United has been linked with Osimhen in the past. As reported by Le10 Sport last month, the Magpies have registered an interest in the player.

In November, The Chronicle reported that Osimhen was on Newcastle United’s radar. His impressive form at Lille had the club scouting his progress, but until now he appeared to be out of Newcastle’s financial reach.