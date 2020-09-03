Bolaji Okunola

Africa’s costliest footballer, Victor Osimhen will rival world richest soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the match day 3 of the forthcoming 2020/2021 Italian Serie A season.

The newly acquired Napoli striker will be facing the five times World Footballer of the Year come October 4, in Turin, home soil of the Old Lady.

DailySun Sports gathered this shortly after the league fixtures and date were unveiled by all Italian media outlets to keep players on their toes ahead of the forthcoming challenges.

The Super Eagles striker will be making his league debut in an away duel against Parma and proceed by welcoming Genoa in the match day 2 fixture before jetting out to face the iconic Ronaldo in the match day 3 duel.

The much awaited encounter will see the 21-year-old attempt to justify his €70million mega move against star studded Juventus side. He will also dare Ronaldo for the very first time since fetching he shot into limelight at the 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Chile where he won the Golden Boot and won the cadet World Cup with Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets.