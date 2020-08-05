Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles striker and Napoli latest acquisition, Victor Osimhen has been given a date to begin enmity with World richest footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo and host of other famous goal king for next season Italian league.

The league was announced to kickoff September 19, 2020 and end May 21, 2021. It was gathered the date was chosen after the previous season was interrupted for three months between March and June by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knowing this, the Super Eagles’ forward will be anticipating rubbing shoulders with goal machine, Ronaldo for the season’s golden boot award and other enviable prices.

Aside the Portuguese, Osimhen who is aiming to justify his €70m transfer fee from Lille will also battle Lazio Ciro Immobile who hopes to defend the league highest goal scorer award.

In a similar vein, AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Inter Milan bulky striker, Romelu Lukaku and host of others are billed to plot his downfall when the race begins on the proposed date.

Last season, the 21 year-old man of the moment, almost grabbed the French Ligue 1 goal scorer award. His dream was killed by the raging COVID-19 pandemic, which halted the league prematurely.