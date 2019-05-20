Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen has been crowned Sporting Charleroi’s Player of the Season for the 2018-19 campaign.

Osimhen has been in sensational form for Felice Mazzu’s side since his arrival from German Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old has contributed immensely to Sporting Charleroi’s rise in the Belgian First Division A this season with 16 goals in 32 appearances.

His goalscoring run made him the Zebra’s top scorer across all competitions with 17 goals.

With four goals in seven playoff games, Osimhen boosted Sporting Charleroi’s Uefa Europa League chances.

They have set up a play-off final date with Kortrijk on Wednesday as they aim to seal the last qualification ticket for the European competition.