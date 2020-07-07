The bid from Liverpool arrived four days ago with the same amount of what Napoli are willing to offer but Lille are keen on doing business with the Italian team due to several financial clauses which would be financially beneficial to them.

Lille will be due to several bonuses if the Osimhen agrees to the move and proved himself at the club. The clauses were not contained in the bid submitted by Liverpool but playing in England is something that appeals to Osimhen. Since returning to France, Osimhen hasn’t joined the rest of his teammates in pre-season training ahead of the start of next season but all that could change by today if he decides against a move to Napoli.