Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria and LOSC Lille’s striker, Victor Osimhen has denied reports suggesting that he has signed a five-year deal with Serie A giants, Napoli. A section of the media, yesterday, claimed Osimhen had penned a contract worth €4 million per annum, excluding bonuses, with the Naples, but the striker has distanced himself from the deal.

A reliable source, who pleaded anonymity, said the link to Napoli was one of transfer gimmicks to wade off suitors for the player.

“Yeah, there were deals on the table from some European clubs, including Napoli, but I doubt if Victor (Osimhen) is thinking of leaving Lille now. Maybe later, but not now.

“The offers look big and tempting, but he’s not prepared to damn the consequence of moving away from Lille. He didn’t sign any deal with Napoli, it was just an imagination of the media,” our source said authoritatively.

Osimhen is being tracked by several top clubs across Europe after having a sublime season for Lille.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, after having signed from Belgian club, RSC Charleroi, last summer.

Numerous Premier League clubs, including United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with the Nigerian international as well as Italian clubs, Napoli and Inter Milan.

However, Lille know they can demand a high price for the in-form and in-demand striker as he is under contract until 2024. According to transfer expert, Nicolo Schira, Lille are willing to sell Osimhen if a bid of £54million (€60m) is made.