The Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has left the hospital in Bergamo and returned to Naples yesterday evening.

According to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, Osimhen was discharged from the hospital yesterday morning after suffering a head injury in the closing stages of Napoli’s 4-2 loss at Atalanta.

The Nigerian international was taken to a hospital in Bergamo where he underwent a test. However, the test yielded an inconclusive result, and Osimhen spent the night in the hospital.

Napoli released a statement Sunday night that he would undergo another test on Monday morning, and it appears the test had been carried out.

The 22-year-old has now been discharged from the hospital and has returned to Naples. However, the Super Eagles star is still a doubt for the second leg of Napoli’s Europa League clash.

According to De Nicola per Radio Kiss Kiss, Osimhen may miss the must-win clash, but it depends on the decision of the team doctor.

“I do not think Osimhen can play on Thursday, but it depends on the controls of these hours. Doctor Canon is particularly good in cases of this kind, ” De Nicola told Radio Kiss Kiss.

Nonetheless, it’s still good news for the Nigerian, who has had a disappointing first year at the club. Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille for a club and African record fee of 81.3M euros, but he’s yet to justify the fee with just two goals in 16 games.

The Nigerian international’s season has been unlucky with injuries and coronavirus, having missed three months of action.