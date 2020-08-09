Bolaji Okunola

Victor Osimhen has distanced himself from comparison with Napoli’s greatest player of all time, Diego Maradona.

The current Africa’s costliest footballers denied ever making such statement after he was quoted by a section of the media.

In a chat with his spokesman, Oma Akatugba, a Nigerian sports writer who is based in Germany, the lanky striker said he was wrongfully quoted.

“Please disregard any story that says @victorosimhen9 wants to imitate Diego Maradona @sscnapoli. He never granted any interview where he said that. In his words to me, “I just want to play football and do my best. Once again, ignore those unfounded stories,” he urged on social media platform, Instagram.

Reacting to the report, fans across the globe applauded the former Lille attacker and urged him to be mindful of statements that could put him under unnecessary pressure in Napoli.

Interestingly, Maradona, whose Napoli’s No.10 jersey was retired due to his amazing exploits with the club during his seven years spell between 1984 and 1991, quit international football after failing dope test while facing Nigeria at the group stage of the 1994 FIFA World Cup in USA. Undoubtedly, Osimhen will be the cynosure of all eyes whenever he laces his boot for the Naples. The 21-year-old is expected to justify his €70million mega move after grabbing the club’s No.9 jersey ahead of next season.