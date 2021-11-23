By Bunmi Ogunyale

Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen may miss the fast approaching Africa Cup of Nation if feelers from Italy is anything to go by.

The striker suffered a serious head injury in Napoli 3-2 loss to Inter Milan.

Osimhen, who was discharged from hospital in Milan on Monday, could remain out of action for over a month but he would be in danger of missing out on the Africa Cup of Nations if there were problems during his recovery.

The forward however has returned to Naples and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

According to reports from Italy, the striker suffered multiple facial fractures after an aerial duel with Milan Skriniar.

With just seven weeks until the start of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are keen to know whether Osimhen will be fit for the continental showpiece event.

“It’s a major concern but we cannot comment about Osimhen until we hear from the club,” an NFF official told BBC Sport Africa.

“Hopefully there will be some positive news after his surgery.”

