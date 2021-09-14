Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti is facing the prospect of going into his side’s Europa League group stage match against Leicester City without his number 9, Victor Osimhen.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tuttonapoli), the Super Eagles striker will be assessed ahead of tomorrow’s tip to Leicester City after he suffered an injury during the Serie A match against Juventus.

Osimhen made way for Andrea Petagna in the closing minutes and it has come to light that he was replaced due to muscle fatigue.

It was his third game for club and country in eight days, having started both matches played by the Super Eagles in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Napoli reported via their official website that Osimhen was present at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center this morning and underwent an individual session on the pitch.

The 22-year-old has started two of the three games contested by the Blues in the Italian top-flight so far this season but has yet to open his account.

Napoli’s opponent, Leicester City have registered Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and new signing from RB Leipzig Ademola Lookman for the group stage of the Europa League.

