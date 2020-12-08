Victor Osimhen is rated as doubtful for Napoli’s next three official matches, according to various reports in the Italian media.

This coming Sunday will make it one month the former Lille striker last played competitively for club and country after dislocating his shoulder in the second half of Nigeria’s 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone.

According to respected RAI journalist, Ciro Venerato, speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss, regarded as the mouthpiece of Napoli, Osimhen will not be available for selection for Thursday’s Europa League meeting with La Liga side, Real Sociedad.

In addition, the 21-year-old is unlikely to be called up for Napoli’s next two games in the Serie A against Sampdoria (Dec 13) and Inter Milan (Dec 16).

If his rehabilitation goes according to plan, he would be in contention to be included in the matchday squad when Napoli visit the Stadio Olimpico to take on Lazio five days before Christmas. Osimhen has missed the last five matches played by Napoli due to his ailment and the Blues have managed to win three games, drawn one and lost the other without their most expensive acquisition in history.