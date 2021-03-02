Victor Osimhen is reportedly still on the mend and has been rated as doubtful for Napoli’s upcoming Serie A clash against Sassuolo at Città del Tricolore (Reggio nell’Emilia).

La Repubblica via Football Italia said the Nigeria national teamer will not travel with Napoli to the Mapei Stadium, as he still struggles after the head injury he suffered towards the end of the 4-2 defeat to La Dea.

The good news is that Osimhen partially trained on Saturday, February 27; he underwent a personalised programme in the gym and on the pitch.

The 22-year-old’s career at Napoli has not gone according to plan as a result of fitness and coronavirus-related issues.

Osimhen has missed more than half of the matches played by the Blues this season.

In sixteen matches across all competitions, the Super Eagle has found the net on two occasions while logging 984 minutes.

Last summer, he joined the Partenopei for an initial fee of €70 million, making him the most expensive Nigerian player in history.