By Paul Erewuba

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen will be doubtful for the proposed September 27 international friendly against Algeria, if reports from club side, Napoli, is anything to go by.

It was revealed that the goal poacher was injured following his club’s outing against Liverpool in the match day one of the UEFA Champions League campaign.

Napoli stunned Liverpool 4-1 in an opening Group A match of the Champions League Wednesday night.

However, Osimhen, who had to pass a late fitness test due to a muscle strain, was forced out of the clash by the 43rd minute.

However, Radio journalist Buchi Laba, who is close to Osimhen, was reported to have said that the striker did not injure his hamstring and will be back in action not later than two weeks. “Victor Osimhen confirmed to me that he went off just for precaution. He didn’t pull his hamstring. Just a feel,” Laba tweeted.

“He can walk freely, so not serious. He said he will be back 1-2 weeks maximum.” Aside the Algeria duel, the striker could therefore miss this weekend’s Serie A clash vs Spezia as well as a UEFA Champions League trip to Scotland to face Rangers next week.