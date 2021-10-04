Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen has revealed that he looks up to former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker, Didier Drogba.

Drogba was one of the best strikers during his illustrious playing career, and Osimhen revealed watching the ex-Galatasaray man has made him the player he is today.

Like Osimhen, Drogba was once Africa’s most expensive player and Chelsea’s record signing following his £24m transfer from Olympique Marseille in 2004. However, he struggled in his first two seasons and was even booed by Chelsea fans.

But the former Ivory Coast international managed to turn it around and went on to become a certified Chelsea legend, winning four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League.

Although Osimhen still has a long way to go to match Drogba’s achievements, the Nigerian international’s path is similar to that of the Ivorian.

