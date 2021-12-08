Super Eagles striker, Osimhen, is missing from the CIES Football Observatory Top 10 Most Valuable forwards, under the age of 23.

Osimhen is currently Africa’s most expensive player, having moved to Napoli from Lille for a club and African record of €81.3m last year.

However, he is not featured on the CIES list. His omission is a shocker, though, given he has started the season brilliantly at Napoli.

Although he is currently out injured, after suffering facial injuries following a collision with Milan Skriniar, Osimhen has been one of the Neapolitans best players this season.

The Super Eagles striker has scored nine goals and recorded two assists in 14 games for Luciano Spalletti’s men this campaign.

But despite his impressive numbers, it is still not enough to earn him a spot in CIES top ten most valuable forwards under the age of 23.

The group ranked Borussia Dortmund’s striker, Erling Haaland, as the most valuable U-23 forward with an estimate of €150m.

He is followed by Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jnr and Manchester City’s Phil Foden, who also has a market value of €150m.

Mason Greenwood (€140m) and Jadon Sancho (€130m) round up the top five. Other players on the list are Ferran Torres (€120m), Joao Felix (€100m), Kylian Mbappe (€88m), Moussa Diaby (€80m) and Yeremi Pino (€80m).

