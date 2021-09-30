When Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Cagliari on Sunday, he equaled a Napoli record jointly held by Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via casanapoli.net, the Nigeria international is the Napoli player with the most goals scored (6) after seven matches of the season, a record he shares with the Uruguay and Belgium marksmen.

Osimhen has been in red-hot form for the Blues ever since he returned from international duty in September.

The 22-year-old scored a brace to help Napoli salvage a draw in their Europa League opener against Leicester City, before finding the net in three consecutive Serie A matches against Udinese, Sampdoria (2) and Cagliari.

Meanwhile, former Lazio striker, Stephen Makinwa has likened Osimehn to unarguably the best African player to grace the Serie A, George Weah who enjoyed success during his spell with AC Milan.

Speaking to Il Mattino via Calciomercato, the retired Nigeria international said: “I expected Victor to explode, he has incredible qualities to be able to do well.

“A comparison? Difficult, we are talking about a truly complete striker of his immense hunger to score and to help his teammates.

“I think there may be a closeness to George Weah, even if the road to be like the Liberian is still long.

“It is true, however, that they have very similar characteristics: Victor he can become as big as Weah.”

Osimhen is targeting a personal record in Napoli’s Europa League meeting with Spartak Moscow this evening, scoring in five consecutive matches for the first time since his move to The Parthenopeans.

