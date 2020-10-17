Victor Osimhen will hope to finally open his Serie A goals account today when Napoli welcomes Atalanta.

The striker will lead the Napoli attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation today.

Osimhen got his first Serie A start in the 6-0 trouncing of Genoa and assisted for one of the goals.

Like the rest of the Napoli squad, the record signing has had to go through some drama after some players tested positive for Coronavirus.

The local authorities stopped them from a league game at Juventus, which they since forfeited 3-0.

The entire squad was also quarantined in a hotel, thereafter, and as a result Osimhen could not be part of the Super Eagles friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia.

The Napoli squad has since all tested negative and as such will be available for the home game this afternoon.

Napoli have won their first two games of the new season, scoring eight goals and keeping a clean sheet.