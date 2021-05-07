By Bolaji Okunola

Italian side, Napoli has confirmed Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his team mates are currently battling the deadly COVID-19 threat ahead Saturday’s league outing away to Spezia.

The Club via official twitter handle, hinted the Naples are in panic following a Covid-19 ailment which recently hit team central defender, Nikola Maksimovic.

DailySun Sports monitored the Serbian sat on the bench during the entire duration of Napoli last outing. In the spirit of sportsmanship, was seen snubbing the Covid-19 social distance rule in his quest of welcoming substitute to bench.

“Nikola Maksimovic recorded a positive test during yesterday morning’s regular Covid-19 testing. The player is asymptomatic and will undergo a period of isolation at home,” the club twitted.

Scoping further, It was gathered the Serbian defender in 75th minutes of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at home to Cagliari, embraced Osimhen to the bench following his 13th minutes loan goal which was downplayed by rival, Nahitan Nanded injury time equaliser.

Before now, 22-year old Osimhen battled a Covid-19 ailment he contracted during his last visit to Nigeria. It was reported the lanky striker tested positive after staging a reckless birthday party in an undisclosed location in Lagos last December. He was isolated for several days before returning for action.

The lanky striker, alongside his team mate are likely to face another Covid-19 test ahead tomorrow’s league tie. With series of goals, the former FIFA under-17 golden boot winner has inspired his Italian outfit to 5th on the Serie A log and he is keen on banging more despite nursing a head injury he sustained during his last outing.