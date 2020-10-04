Bolaji Okunola

Africa’s costliest footballer, Victor Osimhen has been urged by Napoli to justify his €70million price tag in tonight’s Italian league week three clash against host and defending champion, Juventus.

The Naples who never stopped banking on the 21 year-old goal poacher, hinted Osimhen is likely to feature tonight against the Italian giant whose nickname is known as “Old Lady”.

Even though their new signing (Osimhen) is yet to open his Serie A goal account after grabbing two assists in his last two appearances, the club went on celebrating his image on instagram with the caption” victorosimhen9 football strength. Love ForzaNapoliSempre.

It was further gathered the lanky striker will be facing iconic Ronaldo for the first time in his five year old career which saw him feature for German outfit, Wolfsburg, Belgium Charleroi, French side, Lille and current team, Napoli.

He has inspired the Gennaro Gatuso tutored squad to 1st on the current Serie A table by helping the team record six points, eight goals and two clean sheets in their two league games played so far.