By Bunmi Ogunyale

Yesterday, February 16 marked 100th day that Napoli’s record acquisition at €70 million, Victor Osimhen last scored for the Serie A.

The forward, according to check last goal for Napoli was his lone strike in their 1-0 win over a gritty Bologna side in Serie A on November 8, 2020.

DailySunSports recalled that Osimhen nodded in Hirving Lozano’s curler at the far post to score his second goal since joining from Lille in the summer transfer window.

Osimhen, however, is yet to enjoy a smooth run since his switch to Italy due to a shoulder injury while on national team duty and have been isolation after contracting COVID-19 in December.

The Nigerian who is gradually finding form will aim at rediscovering his scoring form when Granada hosts Napoli in last-32 first leg Europa League on Thursday. Napoli won the title with Maradona in 1989.

Osimhen will also gun for more goals when the Blues play away to Atalanta this Sunday.

With 40 points from 21 games, Napoli currently placed fifth on the log, trailing the league leaders Inter Milan by 10 points in the Serie A.